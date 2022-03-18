iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Whittier Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $160,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

