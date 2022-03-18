iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.