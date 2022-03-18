iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 280.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

