iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.
Shares of IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.40 and its 200-day moving average is $453.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
