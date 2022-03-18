iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $73.62. 94,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

