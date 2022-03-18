iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Reduced by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $103.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.