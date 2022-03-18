iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,581 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $48,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.89. 425,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

