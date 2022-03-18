iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

