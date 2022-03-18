iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

