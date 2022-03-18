iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 575,201 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ITOS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 2,441,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,398. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,111,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after buying an additional 183,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

