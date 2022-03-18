ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITVPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:ITVPF remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Friday. ITV has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

