J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.65) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 822.37 ($10.69) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 871.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 942.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 712.50 ($9.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.33).

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.78), for a total transaction of £9,060 ($11,781.53).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

