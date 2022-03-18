J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.73).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 263.70 ($3.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.49. The company has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

