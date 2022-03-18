Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

