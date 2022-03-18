James Ralph Scapa Sells 1,760 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 81 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $4,819.50.

On Monday, March 14th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,406 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $84,303.76.

On Monday, March 7th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $115,609.05.

Shares of ALTR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.15. 288,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,024. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -493.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

