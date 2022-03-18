James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 6,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 399,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Several analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of James River Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in James River Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in James River Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in James River Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in James River Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

