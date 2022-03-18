Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Janus International Group has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

