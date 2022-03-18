JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 691,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,041,971 shares.The stock last traded at $65.37 and had previously closed at $61.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after buying an additional 607,142 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $6,377,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

