JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.17).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 149 ($1.94) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.11.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,698,309.49).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

