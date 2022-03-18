Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
