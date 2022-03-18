Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.18. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

