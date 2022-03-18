Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rallybio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Get Rallybio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

RLYB opened at $8.60 on Friday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.

About Rallybio (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.