Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMT. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

KMT opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $93,000.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

