Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

