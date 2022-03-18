Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

AKZOY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

