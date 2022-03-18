Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Hold

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.64) to GBX 2,320 ($30.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $51.39 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

