Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,071,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

