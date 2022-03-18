Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

OXY stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

