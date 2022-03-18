Jet2 (LON:JET2) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.55) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.55) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jet2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.84).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 912.40 ($11.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,195.47.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.