Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRTGF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:DRTGF remained flat at $$15.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jet2 has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

