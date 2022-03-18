JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 383,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.