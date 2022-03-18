JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 6,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $24.73. 773,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,433. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 59,237 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

