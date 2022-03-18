JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays cut their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.
Shares of JOAN opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
