JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays cut their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of JOAN opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

