John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 25,691 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91.

Get John Lewis of Hungerford alerts:

In other John Lewis of Hungerford news, insider Alan Charlton acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,509.75).

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.