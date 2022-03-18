John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 25,691 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91.
In other John Lewis of Hungerford news, insider Alan Charlton acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,509.75).
John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.
