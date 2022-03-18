Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $54,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 69.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 175,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 590.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 43.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 132,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

