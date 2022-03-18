JOYY Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 29,272 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,199% compared to the typical volume of 1,273 put options.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY traded up $4.70 on Friday, reaching $42.42. 37,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

