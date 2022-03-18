JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €170.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($186.81) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 58.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.00 ($156.04).

Shares of AIR stock traded up €0.42 ($0.46) on Friday, reaching €107.24 ($117.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($109.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.80.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

