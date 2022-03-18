JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €170.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

EADSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,132. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Airbus has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

