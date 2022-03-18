JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target to €7.50

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GETVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock remained flat at $$4.70 during midday trading on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

