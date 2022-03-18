JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 830

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.23) to GBX 830 ($10.79) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Shares of BAESY stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $38.03. 226,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

