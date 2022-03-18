JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $16.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

