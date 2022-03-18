JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 345

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 345 ($4.49) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QNTQY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.33) to GBX 302 ($3.93) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.50.

OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$16.25 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

