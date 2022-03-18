JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,590” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,590 ($20.68) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.52) target price on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) target price on Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,730.27 ($22.50).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of Prudential stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,060.50 ($13.79). 5,078,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,790. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79). The firm has a market cap of £29.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,193.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,334.08.

In related news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.