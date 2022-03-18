JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

