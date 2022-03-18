JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 9.64% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $41,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. 113,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,896. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.