JulSwap 1-Day Volume Hits $372,809.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $372,809.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.45 or 0.07024349 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,888.79 or 0.99998846 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034614 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.