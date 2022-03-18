Jupiter 1-Day Volume Tops $435,612.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $435,612.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.93 or 0.07069072 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.49 or 0.99923037 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032475 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,083,673 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

