Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,880 ($24.45) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,367 ($17.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 42.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,486.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,750.99. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.31).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

