Karen Seaberg Sells 850 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $70,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total transaction of $94,164.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 226,370 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

