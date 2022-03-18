Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

